90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida fugitive arrested in Ponchatoula, officers find over 800 illegal narcotic pills in home

1 hour 13 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, June 22 2022 Jun 22, 2022 June 22, 2022 5:20 PM June 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - Police found a gun and over 800 pills of highly addictive painkillers after a struggle with a Denham Springs man.

The Ponchatoula Police Department went to a residence on Weinberger Road to try and find Landon McRaney, 21, and arrest him as a fugitive of Livingston Parish. According to police, McRaney was arrested after a brief struggle, at which point officers noticed a handgun on the kitchen table in plain sight.

Also on the kitchen table were two bags, in which 814 pills of oxycodone hydrochloride were found, a highly addictive narcotic painkiller. Officers also found 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamines and multiple 600 mg Ibuprofen pills.

Police also found McRaney to be a wanted fugitive from a Florida county.

Trending News

McRaney was arrested on several drug-related charges and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days