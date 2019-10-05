76°
Florida disabled dog goes missing when car is stolen

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (AP) - Florida animal rescue groups are helping a woman find her beloved disabled dog after her car was stolen with the husky mix inside.
  
WFOR-TV reports Wanda Ferrari had left the car running with the air conditioning on for her dog Zorra while she popped into a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park, Florida.
  
Zorra uses a pink wheelchair to walk because its back legs are paralyzed. But the 13-year-old dog was lying on a pillow in the backseat and not in the wheelchair when the 2005 blue Volvo station wagon was taken.
  
Ferrari says the dog is her constant companion as she deals with a breast cancer recurrence.
  
Rescue group Abandoned Dogs of Everglades hired a pet detective and is now offering a $2,000 reward for returning the dog.
