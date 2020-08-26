78°
Florida day care worker sentenced after girl's death in van
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida day care worker will spend 11 months behind bars following the death of a toddler in a hot van last summer.
Louvenia Johnson pleaded no contest to aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence, testifying that she was distracted while unloading the children. The 29-year-old was also sentenced to 10 years of probation Friday.
Earlier this week, a jury acquitted 27-year-old driver Cornel McGee in the incident.
The Pensacola News-Journal reports McGee picked up 3-year-old Jai'Nier Barnes at her Pensacola home last August and drove her with several other children to the In His Arms Christian Academy. About four hours passed before she was found.
Employees tried CPR but the child died of hyperthermia at the hospital.
