Florida dad admits killing 6-year-old son while playing video games

6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, June 30 2016 Jun 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 11:19 AM June 30, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow
Image: Herald Tribune

ENGLEWOOD - A Florida man who kept playing videogames after pinning his 6-year-old son to the couch on Christmas Eve has pleaded guilty to killing the boy.

The Herald Tribune reports that 31-year-old James Dearman pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaughter of a child in the death of his son Jimmy. He faces up to 20 years in prison at a July 28 hearing.

A sheriff's report says Dearman used his weight to pin the boy to the couch where he was playing video games with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Ashley Cole. The couple eventually realized the boy wasn't breathing and called 911. Cole also pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child.

