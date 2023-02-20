70°
Florida dad admits killing 6-year-old son while playing video games
ENGLEWOOD - A Florida man who kept playing videogames after pinning his 6-year-old son to the couch on Christmas Eve has pleaded guilty to killing the boy.
The Herald Tribune reports that 31-year-old James Dearman pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaughter of a child in the death of his son Jimmy. He faces up to 20 years in prison at a July 28 hearing.
A sheriff's report says Dearman used his weight to pin the boy to the couch where he was playing video games with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Ashley Cole. The couple eventually realized the boy wasn't breathing and called 911. Cole also pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child.
