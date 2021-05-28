Florida concert offers vaccinated guests nearly $900 discount on tickets

TAMPA BAY, Florida - Around the country, local governments and business owners have been thinking up creative ways to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in their communities.

In Florida, music-lovers were encouraged to get vaccinated when a concert promoter announced an over $900 discount on concert tickets for vaccinated individuals.

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions in Tampa Bay said that the $999.99 ticket price had been slashed to a mere $18 for those who were fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to ABC News.

Williams told reporters he crafted the idea as Florida began doling out vaccinations and he began working to plan a concert that people could safely enjoy after over a year of living in near isolation.

"I also wanted it to be a vaccine drive to get the fence-sitters off the fence," Williams told ABC News. "I wanted to get the kids that want to go to shows to go out and get their shots."

The concert is set to take place on June 26 at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg and will feature performances from three punk rock banks: Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin.

According to ABC News, earlier this week, the U.S. reached the milestone of over half of all adults being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, nearly 1 in 4 Americans say they are still not inclined to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll.