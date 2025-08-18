91°
Florida Boulevard blocked near North Ardenwood due to overturned vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Florida Boulevard eastbound was blocked due to an overturned vehicle.
The crash happened near the intersection with North Ardenwood. There were no injuries.
As of 9:49 a.m., the roadway was expected to be reopened by 10:30 a.m..
