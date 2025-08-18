96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida Boulevard blocked near North Ardenwood due to overturned vehicle

3 hours 55 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 9:51 AM August 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Florida Boulevard eastbound was blocked due to an overturned vehicle. 

The crash happened near the intersection with North Ardenwood. There were no injuries. 

Trending News

As of 9:49 a.m., the roadway was expected to be reopened by 10:30 a.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days