Florida Boulevard blocked near North Ardenwood due to overturned vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Florida Boulevard eastbound was blocked due to an overturned vehicle.
The crash happened near the intersection with North Ardenwood. There were no injuries.
As of 9:49 a.m., the roadway was expected to be reopened by 10:30 a.m..
