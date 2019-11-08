Florida authorities arrest man wanted in disappearance of UFC heavyweight's stepdaughter

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL - Authorities in Florida have arrested a man wanted in the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris' stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard.

ABC 33 reports that the man wanted in connection with Blanchard’s disappearance was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Escambia County, Florida.

On Thursday, Auburn Police identified 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed as a suspect and issued a first-degree kidnapping warrant, letting the public know Yazeed was dangerous and possibly armed.

Upon receiving a tip that Yazeed may have been in the Pine Forest and I-10 area in Escambia County, U.S. Marshals in Alabama immediately contacted their Florida based counterparts.

U.S. Marshals in Florida told reporters they converged on the area, saw Yazeed, and called in the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

An agent says around 11 p.m. Thursday night, Yazeed ran from authorities and hid in a brushy area near I-10 and Pine Forest. This is where Marshals caught up with him and made the arrest.

Yazeed complained of chest pain and appeared to have facial swelling. So, he was brought to a local hospital before being booked into the Escambia County Jail. At present, this is where he remains, awaiting an extradition hearing.

Additional arrests are expected in this case.

Aniah Blanchard, 19, is a college student in Alabama who had been missing since Oct. 23. No word yet on whether or not she's been located.