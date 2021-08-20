Flooring replaced in home, non-profit steps in to help

BATON ROUGE - Their own home had become a danger to them. Now, a group is providing some much-needed repairs and peace of mind.

Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge has been working at a home on Devall Lane, making repairs to help prevent the homeowners from repeat falls. The non-profit is working with Holmes Building Materials to replace the flooring throughout the house.

"The old linoleum had been compromised and pulled up," said Chris Andrews with RTBR. "It was a trip hazard."

The couple moved into the house about four years ago. One of them has mobility issues, and the other has had hip surgery. Friday, it was out with the old and in with the new. Volunteers pulled up the old linoleum flooring and Holmes Building Materials donated the new flooring, which is now installed.

The mission of RTBR is to help elderly homeowners stay in their homes for as long as they can in safe and good conditions. They've been busy - RTBR takes about 1,000 calls a month for assistance, and they have already helped about 100 homeowners so far in 2021.

"That ranges from building a wheelchair ramp, putting grab bars in bathrooms, fixing floors, replacing cabinets," Andrews said.

The work will continue at this house and others with help from the community.