Flooding, traffic the talk of planning meetings in Prairieville, Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Flooding, traffic and environmental concerns were the focus of planning discussions over new subdivisions in Baton Rouge and Prairieville Monday night.

In Ascension Parish, an Appeals Board overruled the Planning and Zoning Commission, possibly paving the way for a new development at the intersection of Parker Road and LA-929.

Some residents who live near where the Brookstone subdivision would be built told News 2, the Appeals Board overstepped their jurisdiction Monday night.

"The tole of the Board of Appeals for the Planning and Zoning Commission is to judge, solely, whether or not the Planning and Zoning Commission made a legal error, or if their actions were arbitrary or capricious," Jeff Pettit opines. "They're not to be a substitute for the Planning and Zoning Commission."

The Appeals Board was appointed by Parish President Kenny Matassa and has only been utilized a few times over the past decade.

A decision on the Timber Ridge Development in the works for the end of Tiger Bend Road in Baton Rouge was deferred for 60 days after hours of discussion. Some people who live near where the subdivision are concerned about flooding, given their proximity to the Amite River.

"If they extend this ridge-line south by a couple hundred yards, that water has to go somewhere next time it rains, and it's going to go in those people's homes that have never flooded before," Kyler Moppert told News 2 last week.