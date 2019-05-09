70°
Latest Weather Blog
Flooding reported in Zachary during heavy rainfall Thursday
ZACHARY - Parts of East Baton Rouge Parish are experiencing flooding Thursday afternoon while threats of severe weather pass through the region.
Flooding has been reported near Winn Dixie on Church Street in Zachary. Police Chief David McDavid says there's about one to two feet of water so far.
The Zachary Police Department is advising residents to stay off the roads in an attempt to keep drivers safe from high water.
