Flood debris costs top $13 million in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish officials say the removal of August flood debris has topped the $13 million mark, with the final pickup set to begin.
Mark Harrell, the parish's emergency preparedness director, says the parish's contractors had picked up about 660,000 cubic yards of debris, 17,000 white goods and about 15,000 pounds of putrid food.
Finance Director Jennifer Meyers said the parish recently received about $4.2 million in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the parish's first round of debris removal. That figure represents the federal 90 percent cost share of the $4.7 million in invoices submitted for the work up to that point.
Harrell says Ceres Environmental Services' final pass through the parish could begin this week.
