Flood advisory in effect for much of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area are seeing street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of East Baton Rouge and several parishes east of the capital city. The advisory is in effect until 10:45 a.m.

Send weather photos to weather@wbrz.com.

