Flood advisory in effect for much of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area are seeing street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of East Baton Rouge and several parishes east of the capital city. The advisory is in effect until 10:45 a.m.
*AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Typical trouble spots will hold water. #lawx #mswx Our latest forecast: https://t.co/1NFYtqf6dL pic.twitter.com/1BvX9HZi6X— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 30, 2022
Send weather photos to weather@wbrz.com. Keep up with future weather alerts below.
