Flint mayor wants to avoid water switch after lead crisis
FLINT - Flint's mayor is recommending that the Michigan city continue getting its drinking water from a regional system, following a crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.
Karen Weaver's announcement Tuesday to stay with the Great Lakes Water Authority is a reversal. Last year, she said the city of 100,000 residents would stick with a plan to draw from a new pipeline to Lake Huron that is in the testing phase. But she reevaluated that decision as a condition of Flint receiving $100 million in federal funding to address the man-made disaster.
Weaver says switching water sources again is too risky and more expensive.
Flint returned to the Detroit-area system in 2015 after it was discovered Flint River water was not treated to reduce lead pipe corrosion for 18 months.
