Flint mayor wants to avoid water switch after lead crisis

5 years 2 months 1 day ago Tuesday, April 18 2017 Apr 18, 2017 April 18, 2017 10:45 AM April 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

FLINT - Flint's mayor is recommending that the Michigan city continue getting its drinking water from a regional system, following a crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.

Karen Weaver's announcement Tuesday to stay with the Great Lakes Water Authority is a reversal. Last year, she said the city of 100,000 residents would stick with a plan to draw from a new pipeline to Lake Huron that is in the testing phase. But she reevaluated that decision as a condition of Flint receiving $100 million in federal funding to address the man-made disaster.

Weaver says switching water sources again is too risky and more expensive.

Flint returned to the Detroit-area system in 2015 after it was discovered Flint River water was not treated to reduce lead pipe corrosion for 18 months.

