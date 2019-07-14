Flights in and out of Baton Rouge, New Orleans resume

BATON ROUGE - Flights at two of the most trafficked airports in the region have resumed.

Both the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans had canceled flights Saturday due to severe weather. Sunday morning, flights were able to fly in and out at BTR.

BTR flights are now operating on a normal schedule. However, please check with your airline on your flight's status as some delays may occur. — Baton Rouge Airport (@BTRairport) July 14, 2019

WWL-TV is reporting that most airlines were able to resume normal operations in and out of New Orleans.

Officials advise residents to check their flight's status for delays.