78°
Latest Weather Blog
Flights in and out of Baton Rouge, New Orleans canceled
BATON ROUGE - Flights at two of the most trafficked airports in the region are canceled as Tropical Storm Barry inches closer to land.
The Baton Rouge Metro Airport lists all of its arrivals and departures a 'canceled' throughout Saturday. The Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans also has all of its flights listed as canceled.
There's no word on when flights in or out of the airports might resume.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSP: 8-year-old riding in front passenger seat dies in Prarieville crash
-
Central mayor: 'If you flooded in 2016, take precautions now'
-
Residents scrambling for sandbags ahead of Barry's landfall
-
Ascension officials opening Lamar Dixon Expo Center as storm shelter
-
Morgan City braces for Barry