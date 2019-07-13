75°
Flights in and out of Baton Rouge, New Orleans canceled

2 hours 33 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 8:50 AM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Flights at two of the most trafficked airports in the region are canceled as Tropical Storm Barry inches closer to land.

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport lists all of its arrivals and departures a 'canceled' throughout Saturday. The Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans also has all of its flights listed as canceled.

There's no word on when flights in or out of the airports might resume.

