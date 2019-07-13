Flights in and out of Baton Rouge, New Orleans canceled

BATON ROUGE - Flights at two of the most trafficked airports in the region are canceled as Tropical Storm Barry inches closer to land.

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport lists all of its arrivals and departures a 'canceled' throughout Saturday. The Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans also has all of its flights listed as canceled.

There's no word on when flights in or out of the airports might resume.