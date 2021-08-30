Flights canceled out of New Orleans and Baton Rouge on Monday

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport said all flights are canceled for Monday but are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Airport said on social media that flights scheduled for Monday have been canceled. The airport reported there are already 141 cancellations for Tuesday.

The airport said they have lost water pressure, are operating on generator power, the landlines are not working and repairs to jet bridges have begun. They also said crews are clearing debris from roadways and repairing damaged fences.

Both airports asked that passengers should check with their airlines concerning the status of their flights.