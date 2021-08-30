82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flights canceled out of New Orleans and Baton Rouge on Monday

1 hour 53 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, August 30 2021 Aug 30, 2021 August 30, 2021 3:13 PM August 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport said all flights are canceled for Monday but are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Airport said on social media that flights scheduled for Monday have been canceled. The airport reported there are already 141 cancellations for Tuesday.

The airport said they have lost water pressure, are operating on generator power, the landlines are not working and repairs to jet bridges have begun. They also said crews are clearing debris from roadways and repairing damaged fences. 

Trending News

Both airports asked that passengers should check with their airlines concerning the status of their flights.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days