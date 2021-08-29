79°
Flights canceled at Baton Rouge airport Sunday & Monday
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport says it has effectively canceled all flights Sunday and Monday due to Hurricane Ida.
The airport said all flights are canceled Sunday. Flights are also canceled Monday with the exception of possibly some late evening arrivals.
