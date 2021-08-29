79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Flights canceled at Baton Rouge airport Sunday & Monday

Sunday, August 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport says it has effectively canceled all flights Sunday and Monday due to Hurricane Ida. 

The airport said all flights are canceled Sunday. Flights are also canceled Monday with the exception of possibly some late evening arrivals. 

Keep up with the latest on the storm here.

