Flights at NY airport briefly slowed down by turtles

2 years 3 weeks 5 days ago Friday, July 07 2017 Jul 7, 2017 July 07, 2017 10:17 PM July 07, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW YORK - Some flights at New York's Kennedy Airport were briefly delayed, but not by passengers of equipment malfunctions. It was turtles.
 
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says about 40 diamondback terrapins crawled out of Jamaica Bay and onto the airfield at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.
 
Authority spokeswoman Cheryl Albiez tells the Daily News that some planes "were briefly stuck in queue" while the turtles were being rounded up.
 
The turtles' annual migration takes place from June to mid-July.
 
Port Authority wildlife specialists collect the animals that wander too close to the runway and release them to safer areas.

