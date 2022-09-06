Fleeing suspect crashes during pursuit down I-12 Tuesday

LIVINGSTON - A suspect fleeing authorities in Livingston Parish wrecked during an afternoon pursuit westbound on I-12 Tuesday.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office said it asked deputies to help find and arrest Steven McCarthy on warrants for possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug, possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

While fleeing from law enforcement, the McCarthy drove onto I-12 West from Albany and crashed into another car on the interstate between Holden and Livingston.

The other vehicle's driver suffered minor injures and the crash caused a seven-mile traffic jam.

Deputies added two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, fentanyl and meth, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs and negligent injuring.

Deputies added they tried to stop McCarthy when he was in the middle of an alleged drug deal with Bridgette Hull.

Hull was booked for two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, fentanyl and meth, and one count of possession of a firearm with drugs.