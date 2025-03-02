57°
Latest Weather Blog
Flau'jae Johnson ruled out for LSU-Ole Miss, SEC tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team will be without Flau'jae Johnson for the team's regular-season finale and SEC tournament.
Johnson will miss the SEC tournament due to a shin injury, coach Kim Mulkey said during a radio interview before Sunday afternoon's game against Ole Miss.
Sunday, Johnson was wearing a boot on her right foot during warm-ups. She leads the team in scoring with 18.9 points a game and has not missed a game this season.
Trending News
LSU, 27-3 overall, will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament next week. Mulkey said Johnson will be ready for the NCAA tournament in March. No additional information about the injury was released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big Guys No Ties: Can pouring more money into NIL revive LSU...
-
Hundreds of weather forecasters fired in latest wave of DOGE cuts
-
Man arrested for homicide after one dead in Wednesday night shooting on...
-
Kenner man accused of multiple financial crimes arrested, booked in to Assumption...
-
Man found guilty for running a 'large drug operation' in Pointe Coupee...