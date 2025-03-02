Flau'jae Johnson ruled out for LSU-Ole Miss, SEC tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team will be without Flau'jae Johnson for the team's regular-season finale and SEC tournament.

Johnson will miss the SEC tournament due to a shin injury, coach Kim Mulkey said during a radio interview before Sunday afternoon's game against Ole Miss.

Sunday, Johnson was wearing a boot on her right foot during warm-ups. She leads the team in scoring with 18.9 points a game and has not missed a game this season.

LSU, 27-3 overall, will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament next week. Mulkey said Johnson will be ready for the NCAA tournament in March. No additional information about the injury was released.