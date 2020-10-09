Flash flooding inundates suburban streets, water reported in more than two dozen area homes

CENTRAL – Northern East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhoods experienced overnight flash flooding that trapped people inside homes because streets were filled with water.

In a number of places, people reported water had crept into their homes.

On social media, at least one person reported water made it inside their home off Hooper near the Central Sports Park.

In another area, near the Bridlewood and Krystal Place subdivisions – also off Hooper – streets filled to the top of the curb with water, reaching to the doorsteps of homes. The mayor said the area experienced flash flooding that was usually seen in any heavy rain event but said in those neighborhoods, it did not appear water was inside homes.

In Baker, there was more significant flash flooding where the mayor told WBRZ by sunrise, as many as two dozen homes had flooded. There, mayor Darnell Waites said overnight storms dumped 8 to 12 inches of rain over a span of 3 hours. Baker city officials are out surveying issues and finding ways to keep water from rising as more rain moves in later Friday.

