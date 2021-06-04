Flash Flood Watch will go into effect this weekend

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. The atmosphere will have an above average level of moisture for the time of year meaning that any thunderstorms will be capable of torrential rain. Since Tuesday, 1-4 inches of rain has fallen with a few isolated amounts over 6 inches in central Tangipahoa and southern St. James Parishes. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast across the watch area Saturday and Sunday with isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches possible. While such totals are tolerable over a long period of time, multiple inches resulting from thunderstorm downpours could overwhelm drainage capacity leading to ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas as well as flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls.

Tonight: Off and on showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight. Coverage and intensity may increase closer to daybreak. Low temperatures will stay in the low 70s.

Saturday: A few rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out through the day. Do not expect a constant rain, but most locations will receive rain and some spots could experience multiple showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will stay in the low 80s thanks to the clouds and precipitation. A bit of a lull is expected Saturday evening or night as low temperature remain in the low 70s.

Sunday: Of the two weekend days, the second half warrants a bit more attention. The showers and thunderstorms are expected to be more widespread and persistent on Sunday. After a few spots get soaked on Saturday, additional rainfall could overcome saturated soils and drainage basins leading to isolated flooding issues. The most likely culprits for flooding would be populated locations that receive multiple downpours in just a few hours time. Again, high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Up Next: By Monday, the pattern should back off to a more typical rhythm of mainly afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, that continued chance for daily rain will stay in place through the 7-Day Forecast for a total of 3-5 inches + (weekend 2-4 inches included). There are some signs that the number of showers and thunderstorms will start to back down by the end of next week. That, of course, would result in high temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or Atlantic Ocean, no tropical development is expected over the next five days. However, the Climate Prediction Center has highlighted an area in the western Caribbean Sea that could provide favorable conditions for tropical development next week. Be sure to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

