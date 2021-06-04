Flash Flood Watch will go into effect this weekend

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Off and on showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening. A wash out is not expected, but keep the rain gear nearby through tonight. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible through the overnight.

Up Next: Elevated rain chances will continue through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will see widespread rains at times. Any showers and storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. By Sunday night, rainfall amounts are expected to add up to 2-4" on average, with locally higher amounts possible. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get hour-by-hour forecasts and current weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!