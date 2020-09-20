FLASH FLOOD WATCH: several days of rain expected due to Tropical Storm Beta

As of 4pm Sunday, Tropical Storm Beta was located 150 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, and is moving west-northwest at 5 mph. Maximum sustained winds were at 60mph with a minimum central pressure of 996mb. The storm is expected to continue west-northwest on Sunday and approach the coast of Texas. After that, the storm may remain inland and weaken considerably, but still serve as a heavy rain event across southeast Texas and south Louisiana.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/FKlaHDVE18 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 20, 2020

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS have been posted along the Louisiana coast from St. Mary Parish west to the border with Texas. This means tropical storm conditions, including wind and storm surge, are possible within 48 hours.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORIES have been issued for the entire Louisiana coastline, including the tidal lakes. 1-3 feet of water rise will be possible with the tides through Wednesday morning.

WIND ADVISORIES are active through Sunday morning for Assumption and St. James Parishes. Easterly winds are expected to be sustained at 20mph with gusts up to 30mph.

The Next 24 Hours: Overnight will bring a continuation of clouds and showers with lows in the upper 60s. Not much change is expected as we begin the new week. Monday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Intermittent rain is expected once again although some of the rain could fall heavier than it did over the weekend.

After That: Tropical Storm Beta will continue to influence the local weather through Thursday. Moisture from that system will maintain widespread cloud cover and periods of rain. Especially south of I-10, rain could be heavy at times leading to localized flooding issues. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. There may not be much sunshine available until Friday or the weekend.

Over the next 7 days, 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected for areas north of I-10 and 4-7 inches for areas south of I-10. All the rain will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday might be the next decent chance for some sunshine. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

