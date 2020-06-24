Flash flood watch issued throughout capital area

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all Parishes and Counties highlighted above.

The entire WBRZ viewing area is included with the exception of St. Mary Parish.

Thunderstorms have produced widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals over the last 24 hours across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Several more rounds of thunderstorms are expected through Thursday afternoon. Each will be capable of producing heavy rainfall causing localized flash flooding.

Localized flash flooding will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for flash flooding based on current forecasts. Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flash flood warnings.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

