Flash Flood Watch issued through Tuesday

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH***

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area today and tomorrow with the possibility of heavy downpours from any of the storms. Several locations around the area have already received several inches of rainfall over the past few days and grounds have become saturated. Any additional rainfall could cause flash flooding across these areas.

Some localized total rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are likely with isolated higher amounts possible. Localized flash flooding will be possible across the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Monday, we start off the week with much more rain. As we move through the afternoon hours, rain coverage will become more widespread. Most of us will see some rain today. When it’s not raining, it will be cloudy and temperatures will climb to near 86 degrees. Some showers may linger into the overnight hours keeping lows near 74.

Up Next: Tuesday will be rainy too, similar to today with highs near 87 degrees. Showers and storms will become less widespread on Wednesday and more isolated by Thursday. Through the week highs will slowly climb back into the mid 90s by the weekend.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Five was named Tropical Storm Edouard late on Sunday night. Edouard is located far off the east coast of the US and is moving northeast at 36mph. The maximum sustained winds are near 40mph and little to no change in strength is in the forecast. Edouard will likely become post-tropical later late Monday.

Closer to home, a small low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Panhandle is associated with disorganized thunderstorm activity. Though significant development is unlikely, the low is expected to become more defined as it moves northeast toward the Carolinas. The main threats with this system are increased storm activity in the impacted areas.

Additionally, a strong tropical wave, centered about 650 miles east of the Windward Islands, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slight development of this system is possible today before environmental conditions become hostile for development on Tuesday. The wave is forecast to move through the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday and could produce locally heavy rainfall as well as gusty winds on some of those islands. Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.

THE EXPLANATION:

Our viewing area is situated on a boundary between two ridges. This is creating ample instability and lift for prolonged showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday. A ridge that is currently over the 4 Corners will start to dig and expand eastward toward us on Wednesday. This will increase subsidence and bring dry air further east. Rain chances and coverage will slowly decline as this dry air moves in. 500 mb heights are also expected to increase. Temperatures will climb well into the 90s by the end of the week.

--Marisa

