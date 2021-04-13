Flash Flood Watch issued, Several days of rain ahead

The WBRZ viewing area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH beginning at noon today through Thursday morning. The area is also under a level 2/5 “slight risk” for severe weather in the form of strong winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday: All areas should expect to see showers and storms, but they will start in the northwest corner and generally move southeast throughout the day. Once the rain starts up, give yourself extra time to travel. Do NOT attempt to pass through water-covered roadways and never wade through floodwaters. In addition to a flood risk, each storm will be capable of producing winds 60mph+, hail at least 1 inch in diameter, and tornadoes will be possible. By sunset, we will dry out for a few hours.

Rainfall totals by the end of the day will range from 1-3 inches with small pockets of higher amounts. Overnight, a few more on and off storms will be possible before another large round of rain for everyone on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Wednesday will start with the next round of rain off to the west and we will watch it move in throughout the morning. Periods of heavy rain will continue to be the main threat to the area as the Flash Flood Watch continues. When it isn’t raining, temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Rainfall totals (for the entire week) will range anywhere from 3-6 inches and isolated higher amounts expected.

Up Next: A few more rounds of showers and storms are expected on Thursday and Friday. Generally, the morning hours will trend more active than the evening. Thick cloud cover will keep temperatures from changing very much from day to nighttime. Through the weekend temperatures will hover around 70 degrees. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

