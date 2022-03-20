Flash flood watch issued, sandbags available for EBR residents

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are being made available at several fire departments due to flood concerns.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several parishes from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

The flood watch will be in effect for the following parishes : Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement on the severe weather threat Sunday afternoon.

According to the statement, the Mayor-President’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has made sand bags available to East Baton Rouge Parish residents at fire stations 7(5758 Claycut Road), 9(4025 Perkins Road), 13(835 Sharp Road), 14(4121 Harding Boulevard), and 15(3150 Brightside Drive).

The sandbags are self-service and first-come, first-serve.

State officials are urging residents to be aware of possible dangerous weather conditions for much of the state through Tuesday night.

Emergency officials with GHOSEP said they are prepared to respond to any call for support from local partners. GHOSEP will host a conference call with the National Weather Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer and levee districts and parishes.

Residents specicially in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge area can expect a possible moderate risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding. Severe weather is possible Monday afternoon to evening.

Additional rainfall totals of four to seven inches are expected, through locally higher amounts are possible.

“Several inches of rain have already fallen in some areas over the weekend,” said GOHSEP Director James Waskom. “Additional heavy rains today could cause serious problems, primarily with flash flooding. If you must travel, remember never drive through flooded roadways. Download the ALERT FM App for emergency text notifications. Monitor the local media. Look for watches and warnings from the National Weather Service. For this type of weather threat, it is difficult to determine exactly where the most severe problems will develop. Maintaining awareness is one of the most important things you can do. ”