Flash Flood Watch issued for the WBRZ viewing area

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike, and Wilkinson Counties from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

A cold front will move into the region Tuesday. This front will move very slowly through the area and is expected to stall over southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This front will remain over the area through Wednesday before lifting north Thursday with the cold front finally pushing through late Thursday or Thursday evening. Multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected with widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Click here for the latest forecast discussion.

