Flash flood watch issued ahead of Wednesday storm system

BATON ROUGE - A flash flood watch was issued ahead of a round of stormy weather expected to move through the area later Wednesday.

Average rainfall amounts over a large area within the watch is likely to range from 2 to 4 inches. Rain rates may be close to 2 inches per hourt times, the National Weather Service reported.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/WcYRgtYaZc — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) March 3, 2020

The flash flood watch is issued from late Tuesday until overnight Wednesday, clearing by Thursday morning.

