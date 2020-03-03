Latest Weather Blog
Flash flood watch issued ahead of Wednesday storm system
BATON ROUGE - A flash flood watch was issued ahead of a round of stormy weather expected to move through the area later Wednesday.
Average rainfall amounts over a large area within the watch is likely to range from 2 to 4 inches. Rain rates may be close to 2 inches per hourt times, the National Weather Service reported.
***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/WcYRgtYaZc— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) March 3, 2020
The flash flood watch is issued from late Tuesday until overnight Wednesday, clearing by Thursday morning.
Tricky forecast Wednesday, hinging on the position of a weak front... areas N. of I-12 have the best chance for heavy rain, areas S. of I-10 have the best chance for severe weather including gusty wind, hail & an isolated tornado | Details from @NWSSPC: https://t.co/WpncOPPUSS pic.twitter.com/Bi8HCvQOuj— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) March 3, 2020
