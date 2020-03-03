79°
Flash flood watch issued ahead of Wednesday storm system

1 hour 32 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 March 03, 2020 2:45 PM March 03, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ TV

BATON ROUGE - A flash flood watch was issued ahead of a round of stormy weather expected to move through the area later Wednesday.

Average rainfall amounts over a large area within the watch is  likely to range from 2 to 4 inches. Rain rates may be close to 2 inches per hourt times, the National Weather Service reported.

The flash flood watch is issued from late Tuesday until overnight Wednesday, clearing by Thursday morning.

