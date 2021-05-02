Flash Flood Watch in effect, storms continue

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK





Rest of Today: A line of heavy thunderstorms moved through metro Baton Rouge around 5am and is now continuing to jog eastward. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may continue through the afternoon, as daytime warming and instability increases. A level 2 "slight risk" for severe weather remains in place.

HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL

Due to the potential of 1-3" of rainfall today, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Street and poor drainage flooding could be an issue, as any storms that develop may produce locally heavy rainfall.

Into Next Week: There may be a relative lull in precipitation on Monday, but another storm system will cross the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Strong to severe storms may once again be possible.

Between the thunderstorms on Sunday and the middle of next week, area-wide rainfall totals of 3-5"+ are expected. As you know, in our region, multiple thunderstorms that "train" over the same location can dump a fast few inches of rain which is why we always forecast isolated higher amounts than the broader forecast. Where these heaviest amounts occur, some street and poor drainage flooding is possible. As for the rivers, spacing out the two bursts of rain should allow enough time for runoff without any serious issues.

