Flash Flood Watch in effect, soggy weekend

** A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING **

Saturday: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening. A few storms may produce brief heavy downpours. There will be breaks in the rain through the day, but any heavy storms that develop will be capable of causing isolated flooding issues, especially in areas of poor drainage. That is why we are under a Flash Flood Watch through tomorrow evening. High temperatures today will struggle to reach the low 80s.

Sunday: The showers and thunderstorms are expected to be a bit more widespread and persistent on Sunday. After a few spots get soaked on Saturday, additional rainfall could overcome saturated soils and drainage basins leading to isolated flooding issues. The most likely culprits for flooding would be populated locations that receive multiple downpours in just a few hours time. Again, high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Up Next: By Monday, the pattern should back off to a more typical rhythm of mainly afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, that continued chance for daily rain will stay in place through the 7-Day Forecast for a total of 3-5 inches + (weekend 2-4 inches included). There are some signs that the number of showers and thunderstorms will start to back down by the end of next week. That, of course, would result in high temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

TROPICS UPDATE

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or Atlantic Ocean, no tropical development is expected over the next five days. However, the Climate Prediction Center has highlighted an area in the western Caribbean Sea that could provide favorable conditions for tropical development next week. Be sure to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

