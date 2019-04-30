66°
Latest Weather Blog
Flash flood damages Baton Rouge Police chief's patrol unit
BATON ROUGE - Flash flooding closed many roadways around the capital region Tuesday and Wednesday, and many drivers found themselves stranded with heavy rain pouring across the area in such a short amount of time.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, two patrol units were damaged during the thunderstorm, including Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul's vehicle.
Sources tell WBRZ it's unknown whether Paul was in the patrol unit when it flooded.
One towing company received 120 calls starting Tuesday afternoon, and towed 60 stalled vehicles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Parish president rejects Army Corps' possible flood control project
-
Couple on the hook for hundreds of dollars in dog scam
-
Child reportedly shot at Baton Rouge apartment Monday evening
-
At least a dozen cars targeted by burglars in Shenandoah subdivision
-
Typo on Livingston Parish school speed sign leaves drivers puzzled