Flash flood damages Baton Rouge Police chief's patrol unit

BATON ROUGE - Flash flooding closed many roadways around the capital region Tuesday and Wednesday, and many drivers found themselves stranded with heavy rain pouring across the area in such a short amount of time.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, two patrol units were damaged during the thunderstorm, including Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul's vehicle.

Sources tell WBRZ it's unknown whether Paul was in the patrol unit when it flooded.

One towing company received 120 calls starting Tuesday afternoon, and towed 60 stalled vehicles.