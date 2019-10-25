Flash flood advisory issued ahead of rain storm; Some street flooding possible Friday

BATON ROUGE – The area is under a flash flood watch ahead of day-long rain Friday and into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the flash flood watch for Friday morning through Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be common with higher amounts possible, a weather advisory warned. Flash flooding – particularly in troubled highway spots – is likely in some areas.

“Isolated street flooding is possible. Both commutes on Friday could be slow-going,” WBRZ’s Dr. Josh Eachus warned in his weather blog Thursday.

