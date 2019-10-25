66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flash flood advisory issued ahead of rain storm; Some street flooding possible Friday

17 hours 23 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 October 24, 2019 3:27 PM October 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – The area is under a flash flood watch ahead of day-long rain Friday and into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the flash flood watch for Friday morning through Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be common with higher amounts possible, a weather advisory warned. Flash flooding – particularly in troubled highway spots – is likely in some areas.

“Isolated street flooding is possible. Both commutes on Friday could be slow-going,” WBRZ’s Dr. Josh Eachus warned in his weather blog Thursday.

Click HERE for a live traffic map.

Click HERE for the WBRZ.com weather page.

Listen to traffic reports on Talk 107.3 FM, Eagle 98.1 and 100.7 The Tiger each weekday morning and evening - especially Friday.

Watch newscasts Thursday and all day Friday for changing weather patterns and updated forecast models.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days