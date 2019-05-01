Flaring, possible rumbles likely as new plant fires up

PLAQUEMINE – Shintech will need to light the flare pilot to its new ethylene production plant and warned residents of Iberville Parish that a large flare will be seen from its plant and there may be vibrations and rumblings in the coming days as crews get the new facility online.

The flare is a result of what is essentially a pilot light being lit. Crews are lighting a flame that only grows to a bright fire in rare, but usual flaring activities for a controlled burn of industrial gases. Flares are safety measures to convert gases into carbon dioxide and water vapor and are considered to be a safe, environmentally acceptable way to control excess process gases.

The flaring operations at the Shintech facility are tied to a $1.4 billion expansion in Plaquemine. When announced in 2015, officials said the new facility will create 100 new jobs.

The flaring operation is needed for initial plant startup.

“This is an exciting phase for the new facility as we get ready to start up operations after four years of construction. We wanted to let our neighbors know that flaring may be visible in conjunction with the start up process for a period of time,” said Danny Cedotal, Shintech’s director of manufacturing.

Flaring will continue as chemical inventory and unloading is conducted and toward the final steps of getting the new facility started. Flaring may be visible over the next several weeks.

Flares are most noticeable at night since the flame burns bright and rises high – sometimes seen for miles.

Residents near the plant received a robocall Wednesday, alerting them to the potential of flaring in the distance. Click HERE to listen to the call.

Shintech employs 450 full-time workers and nearly 600 contractors in support of operations in Plaquemine and Addis.

