Pressure washer caught fire, sparked blaze atop Superdome Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS - Flames and smoke were seen billowing from the roof of the Caesar's Superdome early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was spotted a little after 12:30 in the afternoon. The fire was under control shortly after 1 p.m.

ASM Global, the company that manages the venue, said the fire began in a gutter tub that runs along the base of the roof. The fire was reportedly caused by a pressure washer that caught fire and spread to the gutter.

Workers were washing the roof this week ahead of repainting it.

"This afternoon a fire occurred on the exterior of the Caesars Superdome in the gutter tub of the roof. NOFD and venue first responders were dispatched immediately and extinguished the fire," the company said in a statement. "Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed."

#NOEMS is transporting one patient to UMC for minor burns. pic.twitter.com/zqKc3HWRIa — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) September 21, 2021

New Orleans EMS said one person was taken to a hospital for minor burns.