Flames engulf home on Seneca Street, officials say it's a 'total loss'

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a working house fire on Seneca Street Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the fire started around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Seneca Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said no injuries have been reported and no one was inside the house when the fire started.

According to officials, the cause of the blaze is currently undetermined and damage to the structure is so extensive that the home is considered a total loss.