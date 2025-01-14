Latest Weather Blog
Flags flying half-staff in honor of Reggie Hunter, father of two killed in New Orleans attack
BATON ROUGE — Flags will fly at half-staff on Tuesday in remembrance of one of the Baton Rouge native victims of the New Orleans attack that killed 14 people when a man drove a truck through Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.
Gov. Jeff Landry said on social media that flags will fly at half-staff to honor Reggie Hunter, a father of two who died in the attack. Hunter traveled to New Orleans overnight to celebrate New Year's Eve on a whim, his cousin Shirell Jackson said.
Hunter's funeral was in Roseland over the weekend.
An 18-year-old Episcopal alumnus, Kareem Badawi, was also killed in the attack.
The FBI said Tuesday that 57 people in total were injured by the attack, nearly double the previous estimates in the 30s.
Flags will also fly at half-staff throughout the rest of the month for the other victims. Here is when each victim was and will be honored:
- Jan. 6: Kareen Badawi
- Jan. 7: Tiger Bech
- Jan. 8: Drew Dauphin
- Jan. 9: Nikyra Dedeaux
- Jan. 10: William DiMao
- Jan. 13: Hubert Gauthreaux
- Jan. 15: Nicole Perez
- Jan. 16: Terrance Kennedy
- Jan. 17: Matthew Tenedorio
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald...
-
New details: One injured, one dead in late-night shooting Monday
-
Livonia High student taken into custody, another taken to hospital after stabbing;...
-
Tenants caught in foreclosure mess worried about living situation
-
WATCH: Belle of Baton Rouge riverboat to be towed to new destination
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball handles Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt
-
LSU guard Mikaylah Williams helping pace Tiger offensive attack
-
Saints general manager defends team approach in disappointing season
-
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma...