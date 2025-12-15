Five years before murder of teenager, suspect was deported

BATON ROUGE – The suspect in the shooting death of a teenager on his birthday this week was deported five years before the deadly altercation.

In March 2012, Octavio Bringas was deported to Mexico after a drug arrest. District Attorney Hillar Moore released the information Wednesday. Monday, Bringas was charged with the killing of Darius Plummer at an apartment complex on Southpark Drive near Airline Highway.

For the shooting, Bringas was arrested in Lake Charles after fleeing Baton Rouge. Authorities suspect Bringas was trying to get out of the state, though, he maintains the shooting was an accident.

Moore said the 2012 deportation came after a felony arrest for, among other things, possession of cocaine. Moore said Bringas was deported after the March 2012 arrest and the Baton Rouge newspaper reported it wasn't known he was sent back to Mexico until a bonding company found out federal authorities had taken him when Bringas failed to show up for court dates.

At the time of the shooting Monday, Bringas was in the United States illegally.

As of this post, Bringas remains in jail in East Baton Rouge where he is booked on murder charges.

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz