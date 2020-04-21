Five-year-old daughter of first responders dies from virus-related complications

Five-year-old Skylar Herbert, whose mother was a Detroit Police Officer and whose father was a firefighter with the Detroit Fire Department, passed away at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital on Sunday after being on a ventilator for two weeks. Photo: WXYZ

DETROIT, MI - The five-year-old daughter of two first responders died from coronavirus-related complications on Sunday.

CNN reports that Skylar Herbert, whose mother was a Detroit Police Officer and whose father was a firefighter with the Detroit Fire Department, passed away at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital after being on a ventilator for two weeks.

The five-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in March and developed a rare form of meningitis and swelling on the brain, according to WXYZ.

"The loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy," Beaumont Hospital said in a statement obtained by WXYZ. "We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar's family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer offered her condolences to the family during a news conference on Monday, saying that Skylar's mother, LaVondria, has been a Detroit Police officer for 25 years and her father, Ebbie, as a firefighter for 18 years.

"They've been on the frontline and they've served with honor and integrity and they did not deserve to lose their child to this virus," Whitmer said. "Nobody does."

Skylar's mother LaVondria told WXYZ that her daughter was beautiful, happy and full of life before falling ill.

"She was a beautiful spirit, she was friendly, she was loving, she was caring, she was funny. Just a happy 5-year-old," Herbert said. "She was a beautiful little girl. She lived her life, she lived her 5 years. You knew she lived a great life in those 5 years."

Detroit has been hit hard by the virus, with at least 7,736 people testing positive and 641 deaths, according to the Michigan Health Department website.