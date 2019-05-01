84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five wounded by gunfire at Mississippi restaurant and lounge

1 year 4 months 5 days ago Monday, December 25 2017 Dec 25, 2017 December 25, 2017 10:36 AM December 25, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
VICKSBURG, Miss. - Police say five people were wounded during a shooting at a restaurant and lounge in western Mississippi.
  
WJTV-TV reports that the gunfire happened late Sunday night, Christmas Eve, at L.D.'S Restaurant and Lounge in Vicksburg.
  
Police say officers who arrived shortly before midnight found one of the gunshot victims on the ground outside the lounge. He was taken to a hospital.
  
Police learned that four others had been taken to a hospital in private vehicles.
  
Authorities said none of the victims' injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
  
Police detained a 21-year-old man for questioning.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days