Five workers hurt at ExxonMobil plant amid severe weather Thursday
SORRENTO - Officials say a tornado damaged an ExxonMobil facility and injured several workers Thursday morning.
According to ExxonMobil, the plant was hit by a possible "tornado" amid the severe weather. The company confirmed five personnel were injured and taken to a hospital.
The sheriff's office confirmed the plant was hit by a lightning strike but its unclear whether a tornado touched down at this time. No further information on the injuries was immediately available.
ExxonMobil says it is still assessing the damage.