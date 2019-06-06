Five workers hurt at ExxonMobil plant amid severe weather Thursday

Photo: The Weekly Citizen

SORRENTO - Officials say a tornado damaged an ExxonMobil facility and injured several workers Thursday morning.

According to ExxonMobil, the plant was hit by a possible "tornado" amid the severe weather. The company confirmed five personnel were injured and taken to a hospital.

The sheriff's office confirmed the plant was hit by a lightning strike but its unclear whether a tornado touched down at this time. No further information on the injuries was immediately available.

ExxonMobil says it is still assessing the damage.