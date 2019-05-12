Five women receive the gift of freedom just in time for Mother's Day

BATON ROUGE - Five women received Mother's Day gifts you can't buy from the store, the gift of freedom.

The group of women was released from the East Baton Rouge Prison Saturday morning as apart of the YWCA program called Community Bail Fund.

"We work really hard to help individuals who can't afford to bail out of prison, return home," Program Coordinator, Dianna Payton said.

The women, who spent several weeks in the parish prison, were released just in time for the holiday.

While in jail, the ladies attended special empowerment classes, designed to prevent them from reoffending.

"I kept going to her classes, kept going to her classes and stayed positive to myself," Solita Walker said after she was released from custody.

The Y has partnered with several local organizations to raise bail money for women involved in the program. This is the second year the YWCA has bailed women out of jail to spend Mother's Day with their children.