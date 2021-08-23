Five puppies rescued three days after falling down 65-foot well

CLIFTON - Five puppies fell down a 65-foot dry well, and it took rescuers three days to get the dogs out.

The property owner contacted authorities August 15 to report that the animals had fallen. Six people from the Human Society of Louisiana, Franklin fire deputies and Washington Parish deputies worked to rescue the puppies.

The group fashioned a net made of leashes that the rescuers lowered into the well. They put food in the middle of the net to lure the puppies into the center. When the puppies walked to get the food, rescuers drew up the line and pulled them to safety.

It took three days to pull all five dogs up to safety. The puppies were later transported to Mandeville Animal Hospital, where they are being treated for intestinal parasites and diarrhea.

As soon as the pups are healthy enough to be released, they will be transported north to the Humane Society’s no-kill partners, where they are expected to be adopted to great homes.