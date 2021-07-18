Latest Weather Blog
Five people, three of them infants, stabbed at NYC day care center
NEW YORK (AP) - Police in New York say at least five people, including three infants, were stabbed at an overnight day care center in Queens.
NBC New York reports that authorities say the stabbings happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. One of the infants, a girl, is in serious condition, but none of the injuries is considered life-threatening. A sixth person was found in the basement of the day care center in the Flushing neighborhood. Police say she had slashed her left wrist and is in custody at a hospital.
Police say a man who was injured was stabbed in the leg and is the father of a child who was at the day care center. It isn't clear whether his child was among those stabbed. Another adult who was hurt is a woman who works at the center. A motive for the stabbings hasn't been determined.
