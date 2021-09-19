Five people shot while inside of Opelousas home Saturday night

OPELOUSAS - Five family members were shot while inside of their home Saturday night when someone opened fire from the outside.

KLFY reported the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, and police said all victims had been taken to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Officers have not released names or ages of the victims but said the injuries range from critical to moderate: two are currently in surgery.

No more details were readily available.